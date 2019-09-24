Parents, teachers and school officials are concerned that a plan to close Mitchell Elementary and create a renovated middle school in its place would negatively impact its students and disrupt the school's close-knit community.

If passed, the district proposal presented at the Charleston County School Board's Sept. 16 meeting would close the Title 1 school on Perry Street. Students would be rezoned to attend Memminger Elementary School and Charleston Progressive Academy.

Mitchell’s campus would be renovated and converted to what some parents are referring to as a “middle school mall” — a single campus that would house as many as three separate middle school programs.

More than 50 parents, teachers and staff from Mitchell Elementary attended the board's Monday meeting to oppose the proposal.

Each seat in the board room inside 75 Calhoun St. was filled. Some stood in back, flanking each of the doors. Others spilled into an adjacent overflow room. Many Mitchell advocates donned the school’s signature purple polo shirts.

“Mitchell is not just a building, it’s a family,” said Shawnita Montgomery, a parent of two students at Mitchell. “I do not feel as if the proposal to close Mitchell Elementary is in the best interest of our students. ... Splitting my children up would rob them of their family feeling and comfortableness that they currently have with each teacher that attends Mitchell.”

Cynthia Gourdine grew up across the street from Mitchell, and she went there, as did her children. She currently has a 5-year-old granddaughter who attends Mitchell today.

"My idea is just to leave Mitchell school the way it is," Gourdine said. "Mitchell has great teachers, and the principal works with these kids and interacts with them. This is our motion forward."

Jeff Borowy, the district’s chief operating officer, noted the district currently has six middle schools that serve fewer than 500 students.

"If we have an opportunity to put more middle school students to one place, we can offer them more curriculum options, whether it be arts, music, advanced placement classes, et cetera,” he said.

Borowy said there’s a chance that Mitchell students might not be separated if the proposal passes.

“We could have them as two separate elementary schools or have them as a primary school and a feeder school,” he said. “In this option, the Mitchell kids would stay together potentially, but they would be with other children, as well.”

Mitchell wouldn’t be the only school affected if the proposal passes. Buist Academy for Advanced Studies would be split into two campuses, one for kindergarten through fifth grade and one for sixth- through eighth-grade students.

Buist’s middle school students would be housed at the renovated Mitchell campus, along with seventh and eighth-graders from James Simons Montessori and sixth- through eighth-grade students from Charleston Development Academy.

“I am disheartened by CCSD’s apparent desire to make sweeping changes that do not seem to be tied to any identified goal and devoid of evidence that they will produce any discernable benefits for students,” said Nina Fields Britt, a Buist parent.

The recommendation comes as one of many proposals discussed as the school board continues to grapple with “mission critical” decisions aimed at making education more equitable for students throughout the district.

Some parents said they felt that the district's proposals have shifted away from the goal of increased diversity at schools.

“If the goal is economies of scale, other than some illusory examples, you haven't identified the economies that wouldn't be produced,” Fields Britt said.

“The last meeting we heard something new. We heard it's about cost savings. Now, that's the concern — combining multiple services on one campus to save money, not diversity, not helping children,” said Ashley Wright, a Buist parent.

Other parents wondered why Mitchell was chosen to be closed in the first place.

"Mitchell was chosen at this time, by the simple fact that it's the only school from the elementary side that hasn't been renovated yet,” Borowy said. “By vacating Mitchell, it gives us a chance to fix that school up and prepare for a middle school. And right now, we don't have that option in the other schools.”

Kate Darby, the board’s vice chair, said combining schools would allow for more opportunities for more students.

“We're making these changes so that we are serving every one of our 50,000 students better than we serve them today,” Darby said.

Teachers and staff at Mitchell would not lose their jobs if the school closed, Borowy said.

“Our intention would be to make sure that every teacher is either placed with those same kids at another school or we look at other opportunities for them across the district,” he said.

The district’s program and facility team would present the final improvement projects for the board’s approval in November. If passed, the earliest work to implement the recommendations would be the fall of 2021.

The proposed middle school has not been funded yet. If the proposal passes, the board could vote to transfer funds allocated for a Mitchell renovation project set aside in August 2014 to the middle school project, Borowy said.

The district has selected tentative dates for community meetings with school stakeholders.

"Over 40 meetings will be held in the next five to six weeks with teachers, parents, community members and staff members in order to get feedback on some of the ideas we presented," said Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait.

Tentative meeting dates include Sept. 30, Oct. 1, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 10, Oct. 15, Oct. 22 and Oct. 24.