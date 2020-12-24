Charleston opens overnight warming center for those in need, with COVID-19 precautions

As temperatures plummet on Christmas Eve, Charleston is opening a warming center for the homeless to stay overnight.

It's at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center at 265 Fishburne St., and will have cots, bedding, dinner and breakfast for up to 80 people. It will be open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Guests have to check in by 11 p.m.

As a cold front hits the Lowcountry, Charlestonians can expect rain, strong winds and near-freezing temperatures overnight.

Masks are required, even when in bed, and the center has extras for those who need one. Volunteers and guests will have their temperatures taken and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the door.

Charleston Area Regional Transit Authority is offering free rides to the shelter. Bus drivers will take riders to the Mary Street hub or a connecting point to it. From Mary Street, the Route 213 bus will take riders to the shelter until 7:30 p.m. Because of the holiday, CARTA is running its regular Sunday routes.