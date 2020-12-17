Ardessia Abernathy with the Charleston Police Department makes up cots in the men’s section of a warming center at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center on Monday, November 30, 2020. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff
Lauren Petracca
Charleston to opening warming center Thursday night
Nick Collins, a supervisor with the City of Charleston, sets out bedding on cots in the men's section of a warming center at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center on Monday, November 30, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Christine Marcoux, a volunteer with Hibben United Methodist Church, makes a cot with bedding in the men’s section of a warming center at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center on Monday, November 30, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Volunteers with Hibben United Methodist Church and city employees make up cots for a warming center as temperatures dip into the 30s at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center on Monday, November 30, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Danielle Fludd and her stepmother, April Olin, wait outside of the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center as a warming center is set up on Monday, November 30, 2020. Fludd, who lives in the woods on James Island with her boyfriend and stepmom, says that she usually avoids shelters because they give her anxiety, but that it was too cold for her to stay outside tonight. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Clyde Richardson, an employee with the Charleston Police Department, puts sheets on a cot as a warming center is set up at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center on Monday, November 30, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Polly Graham, a volunteer with Hibben United Methodist Church sets out chairs in the women’s section of a warming center at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center on Monday, November 30, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Nick Collins, a supervisor with the City of Charleston, takes out bed sheets to put on cots in a warming center at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center on Monday, November 30, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Ardessia Abernathy and Clyde Richardson with the Charleston Police Department tape up signs with warming center guest rules outside of the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center on Monday, November 30, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Lauren Petracca
The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority will provide free transportation for those seeking to stay at the warming shelter. Riders headed to the warming shelter should tell bus drivers when they board. They will be taken to the Mary Street transit hub before taking Route 213 Lockwood/Calhoun. The last ride from Mary Street will be at 9:20 p.m.
