The detailed findings of a years-long discussion of Charleston's flooding issues, specifically storm surge, tides, rainfall, drainage, and surface and groundwater flooding will be aired today.
The research, done through the Dutch Dialogues project, is meant to serve as guiding principles for city leaders and is focused particularly on four flood-prone areas, including Johns Island, the Medical District, the East Side and West Ashley.
All day today, Charleston leaders, community groups, those concerned with flooding and mayors of South Carolina's coastal communities will hear from a team of engineers, architects and environmentalists about how the public and private sectors can work toward new solutions near the water.
Dale Morris, Director of Strategic Partnerships at the Water Institute and one of the founders of Dutch Dialogues, said the team thinks Charleston has a chance to do more to mitigate its flood risk.
"We think some difficult policy choices are going to have to be made, but it's not unlike other cities across the coast," Morris said.
Dutch Dialogues — a year-long research and design program that started in the United States after Hurricane Katrina flooded New Orleans in 2005 — creates guiding principle for how governments should deal with rising seas and flooding and embrace water instead of trying to build against it.
The findings of the Dutch Dialogues included a July report from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration noting that "by 2030, Charleston may experience [high tide flooding] once a month and once every 10 days or more by 2050."
Though most of the findings in the 252-page report were presented in July and reaffirms much of the city's ongoing efforts, some new recommendations did emerge:
- Piloting a maintenance and improvement plan on public spaces on Charleston's East Side. Morris said the city should consider re-imagining public housing to mitigate flooding, expose the Vardell's Creek, include stormwater storage under or near city streets when the state Department of Transportation does improvements.
- A region-wide hurricane and man-made surge barrier is not feasible at this time.
- Develop a Johns Island Watershed Master Plan for the entire island. On Johns Island, elevate evacuation routes and expand the number of flood evacuation centers.
- In West Ashley and the Church Creek basin, the city should develop a plan that includes floodplain improvements, pond retrofits, discharge enhancements and bioswales, among others. Develop water storage areas for each drainage basin and sub-basin. Morris said that places south of Bees Ferry Road and in the Savannah Highway could store more stormwater.
- Consider a new West Ashley/Church Creek park-system from the area's remaining phosphate mine.
- Expand the greenway to Ashley Avenue in the Medical District.
Dutch Dialogues leaders urged the city to slow water, store it and then drain it; develop a master plan, update the city's comprehensive plan, reduce fill, engage private sector leaders, improve coordination with regional governments, and offer stormwater credits. One example of the Dutch Dialogues impact was evident this week: city leaders Wednesday invited residents to learn about rainproofing their properties through a garden workshop on James Island.
The report authors said the Lowcountry should consider long-term planning, like that used in the Netherlands and Louisiana.
The report focused on different areas of the city because they posed their own problems. Johns Island and the Church Creek basin have been or will be constrained by land development and land use; the peninsula's East Side and Medical District would benefit from drainage, pumps, perimeter protection, flood plain and creek restoration.
Dutch Dialogues leaders, in the report, said places that created long-term and design plans, such as New Orleans, Norfolk, Va., and Bridgeport, Conn., led to a combined $310 million in federal funding.