Rain caused minor flooding in downtown Charleston in July. The city will activate its Public Safety Operation Center (PSOC) at 7 p.m. due to anticipated flooding Thursday night. File/Gregory Yee/Staff

 By Gregory Yee gyee@postandcourier.com

Charleston officials expect coastal flooding to impact the downtown area tonight and have pre-positioned barricades in place for possible road closures, according to a city spokesperson.

The city's emergency management leaders urge motorists to use caution when driving downtown. 

A 7.8-to-8.1-foot high tide is expected at 9:11 p.m., according to a report from the National Weather Service. A coastal flood watch is in effect for 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. 

Charleston Police will activate its Public Safety Operation Center at 7 p.m.

