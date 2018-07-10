An 11-year-old girl on an evening walk with her parents Monday near Cannon Park was struck and killed by an SUV operated by an impaired driver, Charleston police said.
The family, who are visiting from Denmark, had just arrived in the Holy City this past weekend.
Jeffrey William Wakefield, 30, of Dogwood Road in West Ashley, was arrested and jailed shortly after the crash Monday night on charges of reckless homicide and felony driving under the influence resulting in death. He remains in custody and was denied bond Tuesday afternoon.
Police said Wakefield "showed signs of impairment" on the scene and failed a field sobriety test.
Charleston police said that just before 9 p.m. Monday, Wakefield was driving south on Rutledge Avenue, south of Calhoun Street, when he went through the intersection, jumped the sidewalk and struck the girl as she walked.
The SUV then traveled through Cannon Park and stopped only after hitting a tree, Police Chief Luther Reynolds said Tuesday, raising his voice during a news conference.
Reynolds and other city officials, including Mayor John Tecklenburg, delivered impassioned statements on Tuesday and vowed a renewed focus on efforts to target impaired drivers through education, enforcement and traffic engineering.
The chief expressed "outrage for this senseless and tragic loss of life in our great city."
"This was preventable and never should have happened," Reynolds said alongside the mayor and other officials standing in front of Colonial Lake. "I am very angry. ... I and members of our community are disgusted. This hurts all of us."
Tecklenburg said he was shaken by the parents' loss of their only child in a community where his own children once played.
"Folks, we've got to put a stop to this," he said. "Save our children."
Wakefield is also suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run wreck near Rutledge Avenue and Morris Street before the fatal crash, police said. In that incident, investigators said Wakefield struck an unoccupied parked car. Wakefield had one prior arrest in South Carolina, state records showed. He had faced a misdemeanor prostitution charge after an arrest in Columbia in September 2016, but it wasn't clear whether that case had been resolved.
Adam Sumner, who lives on Ashley Avenue across from the crash site, said Tuesday he'd just stepped out of his home when the SUV jumped the curb, darted across the park lawn and slammed into the tree.
Right after he stepped outside, "I heard the bang, I heard the screams," he said.
Sumner rushed toward the badly damaged SUV, its airbags deployed. At first, he hadn't seen the girl.
The driver, who police later identified as Wakefield, was still in the driver's seat.
"Did I hit that girl?" Wakefield asked, according to Sumner. "Did I hit that girl?"
Wakefield exited through one of the back doors, Sumner said. The young girl lay about 30 yards from where the vehicle came to a rest, he estimated.
"Had this driver not struck a tree," Reynolds said at the briefing, "I'm not sure he would've ever stopped."
Gregory Yee contributed to this report.