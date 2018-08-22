After rejecting one company's attempt to launch electric scooter rentals in Charleston, City Council formally banned them all on Tuesday.
The scooter startup Bird already had been turned away by both Charleston and Mount Pleasant a few weeks ago.
Like in other cities across the country, the Santa Monica, Calif., company recently dropped off its rental scooters in the area, only to face pushback from the municipalities.
The scooters landed Aug. 4 on the peninsula and in West Ashley. Within days, Charleston officials told the company to remove the electric scooters because of an ordinance that bans most “unregulated” vehicles downtown. Bird picked them up.
Three days later, dozens of scooters appeared east of the Cooper along Coleman Boulevard and U.S. Highway 17. Police locked them up in Town Hall.
Cities have raised issues with how the scooters are stored because there are no stations and riders park them anywhere. The scooters are rented through a smartphone app.
They’ve also generated safety concerns because they move relatively quickly, at 15 mph.
Charleston City Council passed its ordinance without discussion Tuesday to ban the use of rental scooters in the public right of way. It also gave police authority to confiscate any that are left unattended on public property.
The company had applied for a business license in Charleston, but one hadn't been issued yet when the scooters showed up around the city. The company has said it had been “working cooperatively with city officials.”