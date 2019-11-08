State authorities who spent months investigating reports that a Charleston police officer hit a handcuffed suspect in July made an arrest Friday morning.

Officer Kevin Ray Schlieben, 35, was booked into the Charleston County jail on a charge of third-degree assault and battery. His bail was set at $1,087.

Several officers responded to reports July 1 that a man was trying car door handles and walking around homes, police said. When some officers tried to arrest the man he fought them off and ran away, sending two of them to the hospital.

Schlieben and his supervisor chased the man down and arrested him on charges of trespassing, jaywalking and evading arrest, police said. Once he was handcuffed, Schlieben hit the man while a body camera recorded him.

Police reviewed the footage and interviewed the officers the next morning, Chief Luther Reynolds said. The State Law Enforcement Division investigated the incident at the request of the Charleston Police Department.

Both veterans were suspended with pay a week after the incident.