Charleston nonprofit supports mental health patients beyond just regular medical treatment

During the pandemic year, communities have faced hardships such as unemployment and low availability of resources.

For the Charleston nonprofit Mental Health HEROES, the year has involved supporting a population that has faced all of those problems plus major mental illness concerns.

“Recovery is not just about taking medicine and going to therapy," said Melissa Camp, board chair of Mental Health HEROES.

The group supports mental health patients facing challenges through their recovery. The assistance has ranged from paying utility bills for patients to buying dentures.

But a year of running the organization during a pandemic has meant having fewer opportunities for fundraising while still seeing a great need for help.

In the past, the nonprofit has held the Lowcountry Mental Health Conference as a way to help with fundraising. The event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While that has hindered necessary funding, Camp said it hasn't limited the group's ability to help.

"This population financially was hit hard," Camp said.

The nonprofit started as a way to support the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center in 2008. It's one of several centers operated by the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

Cathy Joyner, a retired therapist with the center and current Mental Health HEROES board member, said there was a time when the center was relying solely on state and small grant funding. So to help assist patients with problems outside of treatment, Mental Health HEROES was created.

Patients have faced challenges such as paying rent after difficulties with managing their mental health. In recent years, Joyner said finding affordable medications has become a larger problem, as well. Cheaper medication options often aren't as effective for the center's patients, she said.

During the pandemic one of the most common needs has been eyeglasses, according to organizers. In addition, they've managed to help patients with car insurance and vehicle repairs.

In general, needs often center around situations patients aren't able to be mindful of while in recovery. For example, when a carpenter's tools were stolen while he was seeking treatment, the nonprofit purchased him a new set.

The organization is also seen as a last resort. This means it often offers help when patients have exhausted all other resources. The hope now with vaccines being distributed is that the nonprofit can slowly start getting back to regular fundraising.

During a recent Trident Medical Center charity golf tournament, about $10,000 was raised and donated to Mental Health HEROES.

Those who want to support the nonprofit or wish to donate can do so by going online to mhheroes.com/donate/ .

“I get so excited because I know the things we do as a board helps change people’s lives for the better," Joyner said.

During her time as a therapist, she said she remembers reaching out to Mental Health HEROES to help patients. So she said she knows how vital the organization is.

She and Camp said they both agree that supporting initiatives that provide assistance to those with mental health struggles is important. The reason is that it's simply just helping the community at large.