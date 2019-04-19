As the city of Charleston's $22.8 million lawsuit against the Charleston LDC moves forward, city supporters within the nonprofit hoped to elect a new board more inclined to see the dispute the city's way.
But their efforts appeared to be stubbed out Thursday, as the LDC existing board of directors elected 15 new general members in a special meeting that LDC board member and Charleston mayoral adviser Rick Jerue called a "sham."
"I'd refrain from that kind of conduct," LDC Board Chair Chad Younce admonished Jerue. "This is a business meeting. You're welcome to leave the business meeting if you think it's a sham."
"I don't think there's anything wrong with calling a sham a sham," Jerue replied.
At stake is $22.8 million that Belmond Charleston Place repaid to the LDC in 2016. The repayment stemmed from a $10 million loan that the city routed through the nonprofit corporation — because cities can't make such loans under South Carolina law — back in 1984, when the hotel was being built. Now the city would like the money back.
The city and Mayor John Tecklenburg, who sued the LDC for the money last month, would like to use a large sum to address the city's growing affordable housing crisis.
The LDC, whose mission is to extend small loans to businesses less able to qualify for a conventional bank loan, has indicated a willingness to provide at least $10 million to the city but no more, and talks for transferring that money have broken down, at least as city officials see it.
The LDC nonprofit is run by a board appointed by the nonprofit's general members, a group whose numbers may range between 25 and 50. The members who supported the city called for a special April 30 membership meeting, which still will take place.
But there will be more people there to vote, after the board upped its number of active members from 35 to 50.
Jerue did not object to the increase as much as how the members were selected. Most sent in statements of interest within the past week, some as recently as Wednesday. Meanwhile, several others, such as Charleston lawyer Wilbur Johnson, educator Barbara Dilligard and Clemson architecture professor Ray Huff expressed an interest in serving in 2017 but weren't considered Thursday.
"I'm astonished the nominating committee decided not to consider them," Jerue said. "I find it almost a violation of the fiduciary role of board members that we did not consider them."
Yonce, who also chairs the nominating committee, said that panel met Wednesday to recommend the 15 new members. Yonce said he contacted them and updated them on the ongoing dispute with the city.
Former City Councilwoman Yvonne Evans, also an LDC board member, said there "is very little doubt" the board membership was being expanded in response to the city's moves over the $22.8 million.
"It's not our lawsuit. It's your lawsuit," Yonce told Jerue.
But Jerue essentially accused the board of stacking its membership to ensure their future as board members. "For some reason, this board thinks it operates in a vacuum," he said. "This board is selected by the membership."
"I just think what we're doing today is so violative as to the rights of our members," he added.
Jerue began serving as an LDC board member years ago, when he served as president of the Art Institute of Charleston. He currently serves as one of Tecklenburg's top advisers in City Hall. Tecklenburg attended the meeting Thursday but left without saying anything to the board.
The dispute Thursday not only reshapes the playing field for the April 30 membership meeting, but it also may give the city a new legal claim in the dispute. Both City Attorney Susan Herdina and attorney Brian Quisenberry also attended.
Earlier in the day, Quisenberry wrote the LDC's attorney Beth Richardson a letter objecting to Thursday's meeting. "This effort to add 15 new members is a poorly disguised attempt to dilute the voting power of the current membership ... who called the Special Membership meeting," he said.
The new members added are David Harper of Provident Business Financial Services; CPA Juli Reynolds; former LDC Director Sharon Brennan; Michael Naioti of TD Bank; contractor Brett Elrod; Realtor John Cowan; Craig Lavelle of Marcol Dredging; David Restivo of CMG Financial; Tommy Doyle of Palmetto Carriage Works; real estate agent Drake Herrin; Chas Justice of The Southern Bank Co.; Brad Mallett of Coastal Coffee Roasters; Cam Werntz of Harbor Financial Group; financial adviser Joseph Brockway; and Jim Dobbins of Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.
Yonce accused Jerue of "undermining the LDC at every opportunity," but Jerue said, "I'm a member of the LDC membership that elects this board."