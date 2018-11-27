Shortly before her husband lost his fight to head and neck cancer, Anna Lonon sought out a therapist in anticipation that her 4-year-old son would need to talk to a professional once his dad died.
The therapist, though kind, was not trained in trauma counseling for children. And after Michael Lonon's death in 2014, the couple's son, Jack, started throwing tantrums.
Beaten down by her own grief, Anna Lonon was at a loss for how to help her son while also caring for her infant daughter. Then 34, Lonon didn’t know anyone whose partner had died of cancer. She couldn't find resources in the Charleston area geared toward supporting children like Jack.
"It can be extremely lonely and isolating," said Lonon, a College of Charleston English professor who lives in Mount Pleasant. "A lot of it is kind of a blur for me because it was rough for a while."
Her family's experience propelled Lonon to start a nonprofit supporting Charleston-area children with a parent or caregiver touched by cancer. The Lonon Foundation puts on free activities for children ages 6 to 17 to "help kids be kids without the baggage" of illness.
Each month, student volunteers from the College of Charleston organize activities, called UPLIFT outings, at places such as The Alley, the South Carolina Aquarium and sports games. Parents are encouraged to drop their children off and spend a few hours to themselves.
Some participants have lost a parent, while others have parents who are in remission or are currently fighting cancer. About 20 local families are being helped by the nonprofit.
Lonon pulled inspiration from her son's experience at Camp Kesem, a national organization that supports children during and after their parent's experience with cancer.
Jack used to ask his mother whether anyone else had a dad with cancer. That stopped at age 6 when he returned from Camp Kesem and said, "There's other people like me."
The nonprofit is planning a two-day summer camp next year.
Like Lonon, Mount Pleasant resident Emily Johnson struggled to find age-appropriate support for her two sons when her husband was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2016. She said the Lonon Foundation was a "saving grace" and a fun escape for her boys at a time when their lives revolved around their father's medical treatment.
"We had so much support from our community, friends and family, but there was something missing for our kids," Johnson said. "(The Lonon Foundation) has really just been such a blessing for our whole family."
Johnson's husband is now in remission.
Their sons, now 11 and 7, still attend the nonprofit's monthly outings, where volunteers work one on one with the children. There's no expectation for participants to talk about cancer.
Maddy Rodeffer, a College of Charleston senior who interns with the nonprofit, said she wishes an organization like the Lonon Foundation would've been around when she lost her mother to cancer at age 4. She didn't tell many people about her mother's death until she got to college because she figured not many of her peers would relate.
Rodeffer said it's encouraging to see children who are going through a similar trauma to have a safe and supported outlet.
"It’s finally a chance for them to have a little bit of control," she said. "They’re just able to be normal kids, and they’re surrounded by kids who understand."