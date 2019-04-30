The leaders of a local nonprofit agreed Tuesday to settle a $22.8 million lawsuit filed by the city of Charleston in a decision expected to free up significant money for more affordable housing.
The Charleston Citywide Local Development Corp.'s board voted nearly unanimously to approve the terms of a settlement discussion after meeting for two hours behind closed doors.
Mayor John Tecklenburg's senior adviser, Rick Jerue, who is also a member of the board, abstained from the vote.
Details were scarce Tuesday but optimism abounded.
"We agreed to agree on a more exact legal agreement that will be brought forward to City Council for approval," Tecklenburg said. "But the great news is we've agreed to collaborate to support affordable housing in the city of Charleston primarily."
Both Tecklenburg and LDC Chairman Chad Yonce declined to elaborate more on the settlement, but Tecklenburg said most of the funding would go toward affordable housing development. He said the city and the nonprofit have "a loose framework" on a deal.
Yonce said he, the LDC and the city are "hoping to be great partners with one another."
The city filed suit against the LDC last month, almost two years after it received payment of a 1984 loan that helped build Charleston Place, a luxury hotel and retail complex that was key to revitalizing the city's struggling King Street.
In 1983, the city received a $10 million federal Urban Development Action Grant to help develop the hotel, now known as Belmond Charleston Place. Because cities can't loan money to private companies under state law, the city forwarded the money to the LDC's predecessor, which made the loan.
The owners of Charleston Place repaid the LDC in June 2016. Its $22.8 million payment included $12.8 million in interest on the original $10 million loan.
The city, in court filings, outlined its difficulty in getting the LDC to contribute $10 million for affordable housing. Instead, the suit claimed the nonprofit "sought to keep the funds for its own corporate goals."
In the lawsuit, Tecklenburg and former Mayor Joe Riley claimed the corporation’s former executive director and executive committee sought to eliminate the membership because the members knew the history of the $22.8 million and wanted that money returned to the city.
After the board's vote Tuesday, Tecklenburg thanked board members.
"I think this is a joint recognition, y'all, that in this city affordable housing has reached a point of being a critical, critical issue," he said. "We all have to work together tor provide as much new affordable housing in the city of Charleston as we possibly can."
The board is expected to meet May 28 to finalize the settlement's details. City Council is expected to consider those details of the settlement at its second meeting in May.
The corporation is run by a 14-member board. It borrows money from several sources, including some federal agencies, and makes loans to local businesses to foster economic development, eliminate blight and preserve Charleston’s identity.