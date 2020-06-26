You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Charleston Nine memorial vandalized overnight

  • Updated
pc-062720-ne-chs9
Buy Now

Charleston firefighters and police officers walk, Friday morning, through the memorial to the nine firefighters that was vandalized overnight. Brad Netles/Staff

A memorial to the nine Charleston firefighters who died while battling a furniture store blaze in 2007 was vandalized overnight.

A man told police that he'd seen several flags lying on Savannah Highway near the Charleston 9 Memorial Park around 1:30 a.m. Friday, and moved them to the median so they wouldn't be run over. 

An officer saw an American flag draped over a cross, with several other flags scattered around it. The nine PVC pipe crosses had been ripped from the ground and broken, according to the report, and reeked of gasoline.

At least one flag was burned, Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said.

Police haven't identified any suspects, spokesman Charles Francis said.

The vandalism came days after the 13th anniversary of the blaze that engulfed the Sofa Super Store in West Ashley, trapping the nine firefighters inside when the roof caved in.

Brad Baity, Mike Benke, Melvin Champaign, Earl Drayton, Mike French, Billy Hutchinson, Mark Kelsey, Louis Mulkey and Brandon Thompson were killed in the inferno.

It was the largest loss of firefighters since 9/11, and prompted the Charleston Fire Department to enact massive safety reforms.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News