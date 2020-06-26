Charleston Nine memorial vandalized overnight

A memorial to the nine Charleston firefighters who died while battling a furniture store blaze in 2007 was vandalized overnight.

A man told police that he'd seen several flags lying on Savannah Highway near the Charleston 9 Memorial Park around 1:30 a.m. Friday, and moved them to the median so they wouldn't be run over.

An officer saw an American flag draped over a cross, with several other flags scattered around it. The nine PVC pipe crosses had been ripped from the ground and broken, according to the report, and reeked of gasoline.

At least one flag was burned, Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said.

Police haven't identified any suspects, spokesman Charles Francis said.

The vandalism came days after the 13th anniversary of the blaze that engulfed the Sofa Super Store in West Ashley, trapping the nine firefighters inside when the roof caved in.

Brad Baity, Mike Benke, Melvin Champaign, Earl Drayton, Mike French, Billy Hutchinson, Mark Kelsey, Louis Mulkey and Brandon Thompson were killed in the inferno.

It was the largest loss of firefighters since 9/11, and prompted the Charleston Fire Department to enact massive safety reforms.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.