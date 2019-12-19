Potentially ending a seven-year saga that's cost Charleston County taxpayers more than $35 million and delayed moving social service agencies to North Charleston, the county Thursday agreed to sell the former Charleston Naval Hospital.

The deal is a financial win for the county, which will be selling a building it had planned to spend more than $6 million to tear down. The buyers include a state lawmaker, Charleston Republican William Cogswell Jr., who is known locally for restoring historic buildings.

"The $33 million Naval Hospital debacle turns into a $10 million to $12 million debacle, once everything is done," said County Council Chairman Elliott Summey, a commercial real estate developer.

The county became the owner of the hospital at Rivers and McMillan avenues and the 23 acres it sits on in 2017, when Charleston County paid $33 million to settle a lawsuit over a failed development plan. The county has spent millions more on upkeep and inspections.

The new plans call for the 1973 hospital building to undergo a privately funded historic renovation and become home to 305 apartments. The 10-story building is the tallest in North Charleston, and was built to serve the nearby Navy base that shut down in the 1990s.

The county once planned to house social services in the hospital building, until the previous redevelopment efforts failed. Now, the county plans to buy a new building that will be constructed across Rivers Avenue on the former Shipwatch Square shopping center property, by Cogswell and partners, for under $60 million.

"We will get a new, state-of-the-art, best-in-class facility," Summey said.

That building would house social services, including inpatient drug treatment and mental health services that are now provided at Charleston Center near Medical University of South Carolina. The county plans to sell Charleston Center, potentially for tens of millions of dollars, after relocating the services.

That could happen in about 2½ years, Summey estimated.

There are lots of pieces to this land deal. They include:

The county sells the hospital building and just over 10 acres for an as-yet undisclosed price, said to be under $10 million

The county continues to own about 13 acres of the hospital property, to be sold later. Cogswell's company has right of first refusal.

Cogwell's company builds the county a new 165,000-square-foot social services building, for under $60 million.

When services are relocated to the new building, the county can sell its Charleston Center building on the Charleston pensinsula. Summey estimated the land is worth $25 million.

The county could also sell the current Department of Social Services building on Rivers Avenue.

Summey estimated selling the entire Naval Hospital property will bring $20 million to the county. Cogswell said the sale of the building and 10.3 acres approved by the Thursday is for "slightly less than half" that price estimate.

An economic boost

The two related projects — the hospital redevelopment and the new county building — if successful, would put hundreds of county and state employee and hundreds of apartment renters in a part of North Charleston that's been struggling for years.

The buyers, Cogswell and development partner Jay Weaver of Atlanta, are known for restoring local buildings including the Cigar Factory in Charleston and the Garco Mill building in North Charleston.

“We’re pretty heavily invested in the Navy yard, so we were also concerned about what could happen right across the street (on the hospital property)," Cogswell said.

The company formed by Cogswell and partners, Navy Hospital Partners LLC, plans to seek state and federal historic tax credits for the restoration of the former hospital building. Getting those tax credits approved, Cogswell said, is crucial to closing on the deal that County Council approved on an 8-0 vote.

“I have always liked the building," Cogswell said. “If a building’s going to cost $6 million to tear down, that usually means it was pretty well constructed."

In addition to renovating the hospital and turning it into an apartment complex Navy Hospital Partners will construct the new county building across the street.

"We've been through a lot to get here," said County Councilman Herb Sass.

How we got here

It all started in December 2012, when the city of North Charleston bought the former Charleston Naval Hospital property from the federal government for $2 million. The city then sold the property for $5 million to a group of developers that included Donald Trump Jr., who convinced Charleston County to agree to a long-term lease of three floors of the building, following renovations.

After repeated delays and complaints and the quality of the work, the county pulled out of the lease agreement in 2016. The development group then declared bankruptcy and sued the county, leading to the county's $33 million settlement and purchase of the property.

Although the developers repeatedly claimed that at least three floors of the 10-story building were ready for occupancy, Cogwell said that little of the work will be useful when it comes to renovating the building for apartments.

He said the location, across Spruill Avenue from the former Navy base where he and his partners own multiple properties, and not far from thriving Park Circle, has great potential.

“There are a whole lot of cool things that are in the works," Cogswell said.

Across Rivers Avenue, where the new county building is planned, there's also a new library planned and a hub for the planned bus rapid transit system. Cogswell said that plans also call for a new park at the corner of Rivers and McMillan avenues, potentially funded with county greenbelt money.