Charleston naturalist gets to name new millipede species after discovery at Caw Caw center

RAVENEL — A millipede first spotted in 2018 at Caw Caw Interpretive Center in southern Charleston County has been deemed an unidentified species.

Former county parks naturalist Tess Moody will get naming rights of the species after discovering it on a trail.

The road to discovery wasn’t an easy one, however.

Moody said the speckles on the millipede’s back are what first stood out to her when she found it in June 2018. The small critter was a golden or tan color. Normally, millipedes have color on the back or side edges of their segments. But this particular one had coloration in the middle, too. It was less than an inch long.

With those identifying features, Moody said, she thought it would surely be easy to identify.

“And then I posted it to a citizen science page called Bug Guide and very quickly realized that I was not going to be able to identify it,” Moody said.

She received a couple of comments online regarding the posted photo of the millipede. Many responses were from people who said they had never seen one like it before.

But one man, Dr. Jackson Means at Virginia Tech, was interested in actually seeing the critter. He was studying entomology as doctoral student at the time but now works as a research assistant, Moody said.

Soon after Means reached out to Moody, he came to the Charleston. The two looked for the millipede but could not find it again.

Two years passed before Moody would see another one of the same species.

“So I was just visiting (Caw Caw) over the summer and walking down the trail with a friend and there was a little millipede crossing the trail, and I was like ‘Oh my God, that’s it!’” Moody said.

She poured out the contents of her water bottle and put the millipede inside it to carry home with her.

Means was ecstatic to hear the news, Moody said. She sent the specimen to him right away for further study.

Researchers are still working to learn more about the species’ role in nature, physiological features and genetic components.

Means studies millipedes, and his lab actively reports new species, Moody said. This particular millipede hasn't been reported in taxonomic catalogs that keep track of animals, plants and other species, she said.

Moody, who is now a doctoral student at N.C. State University, said she doesn’t think the native species is rare but believes it is more plentiful than people know. Most individuals don't pay much attention to millipedes, she said.

“I think that finding new species is really probably more common than we think it is,” Moody said, who believes the millipede is fully native.

In her case, it just so happened that she posted a picture of the bug on a science platform where someone happened to be studying that type of animal.

“I think that plenty of people see new things all the time but there might not be somebody interested in that organism at that time,” Moody said.

She already has an unconfirmed name for the critter. Instead of naming it after herself, which she said is taboo, Moody has decided to give the animal a scientific name reflecting its sandy color and the sandy substrate it was found in.

Once officially described scientifically, the animal will be called a Pleuroloma harenae. Pleuroloma is the millipede's identified genus, and harenae means sand in Latin.

Keith McCullough, a natural history interpretation coordinator for the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission, noted through a news release how new species just don't pop up every day.

“It is incredibly rare to discover a new species in this thoroughly explored region, but it is no surprise that Tess or other members of our interpretation staff would be the ones to do it,” McCullough said.

The population is not just isolated to the southern part of the county. Other millipedes of the same species were discovered in the Francis Marion National Forest in June, but no one can guess how many might be out there.