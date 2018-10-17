NAACP
Dot Scott, president of the Charleston branch of the NAACP, who urges voters to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. Hannah Alani/Staff

Even if voters believe their votes do not matter, they need to vote in the midterm elections.

That was the message from leaders of the Charleston branch of the NAACP, who urged voters to vote in the upcoming Nov. 6 midterm elections. 

NAACP chapter President Dot Scott particularly urged Charleston County voters to research and vote on the 11 candidates vying for four open seats on the Charleston County School Board. 

Schools are still segregated, unequal and underfunded along the lines of race and class, Scott said. 

"If we vote for nothing else, we should be voting for our school district," Scott said. 

Former Attorney General Eric Holder, who served in the Obama administration, will come to Charleston to speak at the NAACP's annual Freedom Fund Gala. Holder is among several Democratic presidential hopefuls who have visited or plan to visit the Palmetto State. The gala begins at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Gaillard Center, which is at 95 Calhoun St. 

Other issues at stake in the midterm election include gentrification and access to health care, said NAACP leader and the Rev. Joe Darby. 

"Everything is affected by public policy," Darby said. "When we don't vote, we are really voting against our best interests." 

The Charleston NAACP will offer rides to the polls for voters who lack transportation. 

"We have to go to the polls and vote," Scott said. "We don't have one vote to spare." 

Reach Hannah Alani at 843-937-5428. Follow her on Twitter @HannahAlani.

