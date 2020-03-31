Charleston homicide suspect rides bike to crime scene, shouts 'I killed him,' documents say

It didn't take Charleston police long to make an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in the city's East Side neighborhood on Monday.

Frederick Lamont Jenkins, 60, tried to ride a blue-and-white beach cruiser bicycle into the crime scene, according to an arrest affidavit released on Tuesday.

When officers stopped Jenkins, he started shouting.

"I killed him," he said, according to the affidavit. "I killed Ham. He pulled a gun on me four times. Take me to county jail."

Jenkins was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 6:33 a.m. Monday on one count each of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, jail records show.

He is accused of killing 34-year-old Kevin "Big Ham" Pruitt, whose body was found at 1:45 a.m. that day on the corner of Hanover and Stuart streets, authorities said.

Police were initially called to a report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground.

The victim, later identified as Pruitt, had suffered an apparent gunshot wound, according to an incident report. Emergency medical services arrived later and pronounced him dead at the scene.

"During transport (Jenkins) continued to make statements without prompt and said, 'I wanted to turn myself in at the scene of the crime,' " according to the affidavit.

A city security camera in the area captured events leading up to the shooting, the affidavit said.

Pruitt arrived around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the area of Hanover and Stuart and spoke with several individuals while loitering in the area "without an apparent reason," the document said.

A short time later, Jenkins arrived riding the blue-and-white bicycle, according to the document. He and Pruitt got into what appeared to be a heated verbal argument.

The two separated, but after a few minutes Jenkins came back with a handgun and shot Pruitt in the face, the affidavit said. Pruitt ran from the area before collapsing near 256 Hanover St.

Jenkins could be seen on video walking away from the scene carrying an object in his right hand, the affidavit said. Police forensic technicians later found a single bullet casing at the scene.

The shooting is the fourth homicide in Charleston police jurisdiction this year and the 18th in the tri-county area, according to records compiled by The Post and Courier.