To heighten awareness around regional homelessness, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie didn't simply declare August "Homeless to Hope Month." They plan to make music to help.

A benefit concert set for Aug. 25 will include performances not only by Tecklenburg, who often has played piano publicly since taking office, but also Haynie, who plays guitar.

Lowcountry Music Hall of Fame inductees Blue Dogs, vocalist Zandrina Dunning and BlackNoyze Band, percussive Rock band Rene Russell and the Bottom End, Singers from the College of Charleston Choir, Charleston Symphony Chorus and the Taylor Festival Choir under the direction of Dr. Rob Taylor will round out the bill.

The Mayors' Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing is sponsoring the fundraising concert at 6:30 p.m. at the Gaillard Center Performance Hall. Proceeds will benefit the Homeless to Hope Fund, which is managed by the nonprofit Palmetto Project. The Homeless to Hope Fund assists those transitioning from homelessness to permanent housing through local service providers.

Last year's concert raised $135,000. So far, $162,000 has been raised this year, Tecklenburg said.

"Homelessness is like many other issues: It doesn't confine to municipal boundaries," Haynie said. "It's a regional issue."

In early 2016, Charleston had to address a sprawling homeless encampment of more than 100 tents, known as Tent City, near the Interstate 26 ramp on Meeting Street.

The city, allocates Community Development Block Grants to support homelessness initiatives, such as One80 Place and the Navigation Center, a partnership of more than 30 nonprofit providers to connect people with employment, housing, transportation and other services. The city also has a full-time staffer in the Department of Housing and Community Development who assists the commission. For the 2019 year, the city has set aside $250,000 for different initiatives aimed at homelessness.

The city will use a $20 million bond and settlement money from a lawsuit against local nonprofit Charleston Citywide Local Development Corp. for a 70-unit affordable housing project for formerly homeless workers at its former shelter site at 573 Meeting St. The $24 million project had been on hold.

One80 Place also recently launched a rapid rehousing program using U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding, making it one of the area's only programs specifically designed for homeless people ages 18 to 24.

"The main principle behind tackling the issue of homelessness is the housing-first model," Tecklenburg said. "You help folks in all kinds of ways when they might be experiencing homelessness, from helping connect them with health care needs or mental health care needs. The most important stabilizing thing is to get housing taken care of first."

"It's hard to get on your feet when you're sleeping on a storm drain," Haynie added.

Indigo Road Restaurant Group donated $40,000 from the business' 21 restaurants across South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Washington, D.C. Restaurant Group Managing Partner Steve Palmer said he experienced homelessness as a teenager.

Live 5 News will assist with the fundraising telethon concert on Aug. 25. For more information, go to homelesstohopefund.org/benefit-concert. Tickets range from $33 to $253.