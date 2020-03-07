Charleston mom's family 'just waiting for justice' as murder suspect waives bond hearing

Ashley Compton had moved to Charleston from Indianapolis for a new beginning, her aunt said. The mother of three was excited at the prospect of better jobs and beautiful Southeast weather.

But the 36-year-old's relatives gathered her remains from her new town Saturday, preparing to take them back to her hometown of Indianapolis.

"We just want to give her a proper burial," Compton's aunt said. "But he couldn't even leave us that much."

Kareem Demetrius Hamilton, 33, waived his Saturday morning bond hearing. He's accused of shooting Compton and setting her Romney Street apartment ablaze, leaving firefighters to find her remains.

He faces a single charge of murder, along with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police say witnesses saw Hamilton leaving Compton's apartment a few minutes before residents noticed the fire around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. As firefighters battled the flames, they found Compton's body in a back bedroom, shot in the back of the head.

An accelerant had been poured on the floor by her body, fire marshals determined. Her car was missing from its spot.

Investigators tracked the car down and found Hamilton with the keys and a lanyard with Compton's name on it, according to the warrant. His ankle monitor — Hamilton has been convicted of performing a lewd act on a minor, unlawful carrying of a pistol and a minor drug charge — confirmed he'd been at the apartment when the blaze began and left at the speed of a driving car.

Hamilton told officers who interviewed him that he'd gone to the apartment around 10:45 a.m., and showed them text messages that confirmed his arrival. But he claimed he'd left by bicycle, according to the warrant, and that a man he didn't know well had given him the car.

"I couldn't believe they found him so fast," Compton's aunt said. "The police have been amazing ... now we're just waiting for justice to come."