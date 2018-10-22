A new rule going before Charleston City Council this week could help residents rest a little easier if they're near a construction site.
The proposed ordinance restricts noisy construction to the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays. Loud construction work wouldn’t be allowed at all on Sundays.
The new rules would apply citywide but will probably have the greatest impact on the peninsula, where large-scale construction is the most prevalent.
Downtown residents in particular have been complaining for years about the piercing sounds of jackhammers, pile drivers and electric saws that have been allowed to operate before sunrise and long after the sun sets any day of the week.
Mayor John Tecklenburg said, while it can be difficult to respond to general noise complaints about construction work, this new ordinance sets basic parameters that will make it more enforceable.
"It’s pretty straightforward, and I think very reasonable, and just continues to add to our guarding and protection of our city’s quality of life," he said.
Construction and road work is a fact of life in almost any urban setting, but residents on the small, historic peninsula often aren't far enough away from commercial projects to find any refuge from the noise.
Cameron Bolus, now a web developer, moved off the peninsula two years ago after graduating from the College of Charleston and fled to West Ashley for the suburban peace and quiet.
She had lived next to an apartment development on Meeting Street and then the road work along Spring Street in a different house the year after that.
"It was incredibly disruptive to my sleep," she said. "As much as I loved living downtown, the thing I love about living in West Ashley is how peaceful it is."
Liz Aktar, who lived on Laurens Street when the Charleston Gaillard Center, was under renovation behind her house about five years ago, said the construction noise was relentless. Pile driving and hammering started before dawn and sometimes went on after midnight.
"Sometimes, we thought there was literally an earthquake happening," she said.
The project managers would meet with residents of the Ansonborough neighborhood about the noise complaints, but it didn't change much, she said.
Like with many large projects, unexpected delays put the Gaillard on an expedited construction schedule, which at one point meant 16 hours of work seven days a week.
The new limitations on noisy equipment would likely prevent developers from speeding up their work schedules, but Tecklenburg said he hasn't heard any objections from the development community.
"We thought this was a very reasonable thing to do," he said.
Developers can appeal to the city for an exception if they can demonstrate that causing construction noise during the restricted hours is unavoidable, and that the activity involved is in the public's interest.
The rules wouldn't apply to work being done in the public right of way, such as roads, sidewalks or drainage systems. Equipment noise in emergency situations, such as a utility failure or another structural issue that poses a public threat, would also be exempt.
City Council meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 80 Broad St.