Officers confiscated a gun and more than a dozen rounds of ammunition a 13-year-old boy brought to Haut Gap Middle School on Johns Island, police said.

The boy has been charged with violating a weapons law.

The school's principal called police after a firearm was found inside the student's backpack in his locker.

A teacher had received a handwritten note from another student informing him the boy had a gun and some ammunition in his backpack. The student alleged the other student "said he was going to shoot us," according to an incident report.

School officials found a Taurus handgun and two magazines, one filled with eight rounds and one loaded with six rounds, an incident report said.

They also found two loose 9 mm rounds inside the backpack. The firearm was not loaded and didn't have a round in the chamber, according to the report.

An officer spoke to the student, who said he didn't have any other weapons and had brought the gun from his cousin's room to show his friends. The gun had not been reported as stolen.

The student was charged and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice, the report said.