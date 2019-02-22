Charleston police have charged two suspects in connection with a homicide last month.
Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons, 19, of Stuart Street, and Samuel Redante White, 27, of Sallie Street, each face one count of murder, said Charles Francis, a Charleston police spokesman. Simmons also faces one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
The two men turned themselves in at police headquarters and are being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center, Francis said.
Investigators believe Simmons and White are connected to the Jan. 3 shooting death of 18-year-old Jamyia Smith.
Officers were called at 1:37 a.m. that day to 1441 Westwood Drive in the Westchester neighborhood near Fort Johnson and Folly roads on James Island. Once there, they found Smith dead from a gunshot wound.
Her death was the first homicide in the tri-county in 2019.
The investigation into Smith's death is ongoing, and police encourage anyone with information to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police Department central detective, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.