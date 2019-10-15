Charleston's mayoral election has seen $1.7 million raised by its six candidates, debates centered mostly around flooding issues, four TV ads from a city councilman challenger and frequent friction between incumbent John Tecklenburg and council.
And there are still three weeks to go.
After 40 years of Mayor Joe Riley, city voters chose Tecklenburg to take over in 2015, and they'll return to the polls Nov. 5 with his accomplishments and shortcomings on their minds.
"I think it is a referendum on Tecklenburg and the work he's done," College of Charleston political science professor Gibbs Knotts said.
Those challenging Tecklenburg include City Councilmen Mike Seekings and Gary White, former councilman Maurice Washington, West Ashley resident Sheri Irwin and climate-crisis advocate Michelle Renée Orth.
The race has been marked by much debate over the city's flooding issues, which Tecklenburg declared the city's No. 1 issue last year. Candidates also have clashed over development and infrastructure along with tense and slow moving City Council meetings. They have critiqued Tecklenburg's leadership, planning and vision for the city.
Inside City Hall, Tecklenburg has faced opposition from many City Council members for months. That opposition led to an audit of his spending after his decision to use city money to print business cards with the city seal for his wife, an audit that found no wrongdoing. Meanwhile, agenda items, like an ordinance limiting hotel development and an application to the state for money to raise the Low Battery, were delayed for weeks, though ultimately approved. His opponents vow to do better if given the chance.
Three weeks out, the election seems to be less about the differences on big issues, such as flooding and regulating development, than about who is most capable of making the kinds of changes city voters want to see.
"This election to me is all about who can institute a plan for the future of Charleston that puts residents first and quality of life first," Seekings said. "We're going to grow, but we'll do it in a way that's not unbridled and unfocused and with a vision."
Tecklenburg, who has an affable personality and has frequently played the piano in public during his first term, thinks his positive outlook is what separates him from the other candidates. "I'll let them be negative and try to be the positive person that I feel that I am," he said.
The candidates' pitches
Irwin got into the race because of her concerns over the city's emerging West Ashley revitalization plan — which was Tecklenburg's No. 1 issue until three consecutive years of flooding caused his focus to change.
Irwin said she's been knocking on doors and voters are telling her they aren't happy with overbuilding and urbanization of Charleston's suburbs and worsening flooding because of over-development. She maintains her campaign is one that puts residents first and protects property rights.
Tecklenburg supporters say the city's problems with over-development and flooding predate his arrival in City Hall, and they note the status quo is also owned by longstanding council members and mayoral challengers Seekings and White.
To that, Seekings said the issue of flooding isn't new and pointed to a lacking vision and plan for the city: "Where is the plan? Where are the action items? We have absolutely none."
The city did update its Flooding and Sea Level Rise plan in February, a 38-page document that outlines the city's goals and challenges, but it still is figuring out how to find the money for some of the larger infrastructure upgrades.
He also said his votes have consistently taken into account long-term development that takes flooding into consideration.
White was among the first to jump in the mayoral race, appearing at four stops across the city flanked by several current and former City Council members who urged him to run. White reiterated a point he first made then — he's a candidate who has a good working relationship with City Council.
The mayor is paid $188,722, serves as the city's full-time administrator and chairs City Council meetings, while a majority of council must approve the city's budget, ordinances and other major changes, such as zoning requests.
"Nothing happens in our city unless City Council and the mayor can work together," White said. "The last four years John has been ineffective in his leadership in working with City Council, and I have built a relationship with City Council."
White said momentum for his grassroots campaign has built up during the last few weeks, and he isn't intimidated by the big money rolling into Tecklenburg's and Seekings' campaigns.
"We have approached this race the way it should be approached, and that is by going directly to the voters," White said. "People who vote in municipal elections are voters who are educated, interested in the issues and know the candidates they want to vote for. No amount of advertising is going to change their mind."
White said he's focused on connecting with voters, and Washington described his grassroots campaign in a similar way.
"We know that we're not going to be able to match, not even close to dollar for dollar with the Seekings or Tecklenburg camp, but at the same time, we also know that it doesn't take a half million or a million dollars to run a campaign for mayor," Washington said.
"All of those guys are pretty good on the campaign stuff," he added. "The other candidates, they're doing a very good job connecting and getting their messages out, so we have to stay alert of course, and we are."
Washington's message has focused on the city's need for better zoning to combat over-development and flooding issues. Washington said voters should be looking at the dollars pouring into some other campaigns.
"We're not at all worried about how much money we're up against," Washington said. "However, I think voters should be concerned about that."
Orth, a fairly recent Charleston resident who created a nonprofit centered on food justice, joined the race because she saw an opportunity to highlight climate crisis issues in the community.
She senses that she's a long shot, adding, "I'm getting the sense that my message is probably not being received by as many citizens as would be needed to elect me."
After the election, Orth said she'll continue to work on highlighting food injustice and advocate for the different ways to be part of a rain-proofing solution for the city.
The money raising race
With one financial filing left before the election, the candidates have cumulatively raised close to $1.7 million.
Tecklenburg has raised the most so far, about $1.03 million, including a $150,000 loan as of Oct. 10. Four of the six candidates, including Seekings, White, Washington and Orth, had not posted their third quarter fund-raising reports as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Judging by the money, it's a two-way race. In July, Seekings reported raising about $500,000, and he since has produced and aired four TV commercials, launched a campaign store and purchased some large poster-sized cutouts of his face.
"We've raised the funds we need to run a full campaign, fully-staffed, fully operational," Seekings said.
Tecklenburg said he isn't taking anything for granted, he's focused on staying positive and listening to citizens. His approach is apparent in the way he's carried himself at debates and forums, but he seemed close to losing his cool during a recent City Council meeting during a debate over "fill and build" development.
Tecklenburg has said the city is doing a lot to address drainage and flooding, including bringing in experts from the Netherlands who recently took an in-depth look on the city's policies and investments regarding drainage and sea level rise.
"It's something that I walked into four years ago that had been brewing for 350 years," Tecklenburg said. "I feel like we're making great stride and have a vision going forward."
Tecklenburg chocks up the negative back-and-forth at City Council meetings as "the political silly season," and he believes after the election a "good, old-fashioned community spirit will surface." As far as criticism of his communication with council members, Tecklenburg said it is a two-way street.
"They're running to be negative and bemoan that the sky is falling, but I think our future is bright and our best days are yet to come," Tecklenburg said. "Yes, we've got issues, challenges to work on to continue to make Charleston a better place but I feel that's exactly what I'm doing and what we as a community need to do."
City Council races
While the mayoral race is getting most of the attention, the city's immediate future also will be shaped by six City Council seats also up for grabs Nov. 5.
Half of Charleston's voters, those living in odd-numbered council districts, will decide contested council races.
Residents on Daniel Island, on the peninsula's West Side, Johns Island and parts of West Ashley will also vote in City Council elections.
Those races include: Marie Delcioppo and Angela Black Drake in District 1, which covers Daniel Island and part of downtown; incumbent James Lewis, Luqman Rasheed, Cason Gaither, Jason Sakran and Jason Taylor in District 3, which covers the upper, central part of the peninsula and a slice of West Ashley.
Gaither said last week that he has dropped out of the District 3 race, but Charleston County's Board of Elections has not received the necessary paperwork to remove him from the race.
The council races also include: Karl Lee Brady and incumbent Marvin Wagner in District 5, which covers Johns Island and a small part of West Ashley; Christian King and incumbent Keith Waring in the District 7, which covers many central West Ashley neighborhoods just north of Savannah Highway; Brett Barry, incumbent Peter Shahid and Leah Whatley in District 9, which covers West Ashley's neighborhoods closest to the Northbridge; and Ross Appel and incumbent Bill Moody in District 11, which covers West Ashley south of Savannah Highway and northern James Island.
The candidates in these four districts are set to meet at a forum Thursday at 6:30 p.m. inside Grace United Methodist Church, 1601 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
Candidates in both the mayor and council races must receive more than 50 percent of the vote to win. If no candidate surpasses that mark, the top two vote getters will face off in a Nov. 19 runoff.
Voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.