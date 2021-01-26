Charleston mayor touts new flooding partnership in state of the city speech

Charleston will tackle the "existential" threat of flooding driven by climate change on several fronts in 2021, Mayor John Tecklenburg said in his State of the City speech Tuesday.

Tecklenburg has used the annual address to speak on the topic before, notably in 2018 when he gave a detailed list of all the projects the city had embarked on to tackle flooding. This year he spoke more generally about the issue but also hinted at broader partnership with the federal government to address longstanding drainage problems.

Charleston will have to make key choices in the coming months on an Army Corps of Engineers proposal to put an 8-mile storm surge wall around much of downtown, a plan that was first unveiled last April. But the Corps could also become a partner on a second initiative to help with drainage, Tecklenburg said, a key concern for a city that has long been swamped during heavy rains.

With a second study, "We would once again have the opportunity to unlock federal matching funds for our long-term flooding and drainage needs," Tecklenburg said.

The difference, however, is that Charleston would have to pay half the cost of a second Corps study, to the tune of about $1.5 million, Chief Resilience Officer Mark Wilbert said.

The wall proposal grew out of an initiative to protect the city from hurricane surge. The current feasibility study that is refining the wall plan is fully covered by the feds, though the city would pay part of the $1.75 billion construction costs down the road. City officials have also said the wall could be used to fend off rising tides as climate change pushes the waters of Charleston Harbor higher.

"At this point we all understand the threat our city faces from flooding," Tecklenburg said. "And we know that without bold action, the future can only be one of surrender and retreat."

A warming planet, and the water it brings, will also figure prominently into two other initiatives: a comprehensive plan that will put flooding concerns at the center of future land-use decisions, and a new Climate Action Plan, Tecklenburg said.

Unlike the wall or drainage projects, which address the symptoms of global warming, the Climate Action Plan is meant to address the causes: planet-warming gases that come from fossil fuels and other sources.

A task force and five subgroups are working on the plan now. It will address the environmental footprint of city facilities and emissions from elsewhere in town, said Katie McKain, Charleston's director of sustainability.

Tecklenburg said he expects the plan to come before City Council this year.

The challenges to the city don't stop there. Charleston is also confronted by a pandemic, an affordable housing crisis and racial justice issues, Tecklenburg said in the speech.

Racial justice

"From our founding in April of 1670 to this very day in January of 2021, the problems of racial oppression and injustice have torn at our city’s soul," the mayor said. "And we know that to heal that breach, we must finally and fully eliminate the systemic barriers that continue to make the dream of racial equity a dream deferred."

Tecklenburg said that in the more than five years since a racist gunman massacred nine Black worshippers at Emanuel AME Church, the city and its residents have come together to "think deeply about the issue of racial justice, and to press for structural change in our city and its institutions."

He cited the city's apology for its role in slavery, the recent removal of the John C. Calhoun memorial statue that towered over Marion Square, a racial bias audit of the police department and the ongoing Commission on Equity, Diversity and Racial Conciliation that will make recommendations to City Council. He noted that the International African American Museum is expected to open in 2022.

Affordable housing

Addressing Charleston's affordable housing crisis, Tecklenburg said that without decisive action Charleston could one day "become less a city, and more a fleeting pleasure for well-to-do visitors, out-of-state students, and part-time second-home owners."

He said Charleston is taking such action through a combination of $50 million in direct investments by the city, and through development regulations. Those regulations require all large-scale mixed-use projects to either make 20 percent of their apartments affordable — generally at below-market prices middle-income renters can afford — or make an equivalent payment to the city's housing fund.

The city is also working with partners on a countywide affordable-housing plan, and a regional housing trust.

"And to ensure that no one is left behind," the mayor said, "we’ve given our Housing Authority the go-ahead to work with the federal government to replace or rehabilitate every public housing project in the city — an initiative that will both increase overall housing supply and give our public-housing residents a safer, cleaner, better place to live."

The pandemic

Tecklenburg praised the city's health providers — "the heroes of this pandemic" — and said that with vaccines in hand the path ahead is clear. The city, he said, will continue to work with businesses and heath care providers, preparing for the day when large amounts of vaccine are available for distribution.

Until then, the mayor urged residents to redouble efforts to following the rules, wash hands, keep at a safe distance and wear a mask.

If the city's residents stay vigilant in social distancing in hygiene, he said, Charleston can "look forward to the simple pleasures of hugging a friend, visiting an older relative, or enjoying a show well before this year is out."