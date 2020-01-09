Monday marks the inauguration of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, as well as for four new and two returning City Council members.

Four events are planned: two during the day tied to the swearing in that are open to the public, and two evening events sponsored by the nonprofit Charleston Inauguration Committee.

Tickets for the evening events are no longer available, as the events have reached capacity.

Tecklenburg won reelection in a November runoff against City Councilman Mike Seekings.

Tecklenburg has said his main priority leading into his second term is addressing ongoing flooding issues that plague the city.

Devin Gosnell, who ran Tecklenburg's campaign and is coordinating Monday's inauguration events, said Tecklenburg doesn't want a big to-do. The big celebration was four years ago when he won his first term, he said.

This year's focus aims to continue the theme of the runoff election night — "Charleston Together."

The daytime swearing in and the reception ceremony immediately following are sponsored by the city and open to the public. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for noon at City Hall, 80 Broad St. The reception will take place outside City Hall at Washington Square afterward.

The evening events, at the Cannon Street Arts Center, are sponsored by the nonprofit Charleston Inauguration Committee and organized by Gosnell.

Gosnell stressed that city funds are not being used for either evening event, which include light fare food and an open bar.

Tecklenburg has solicited contributions to cover the cost for the evening events, which are expected to cost a minimum of about $40,000.

Being sworn in as new City Council members are Marie Delcioppo, 1st District seat, representing Daniel Island and a portion of downtown; Jason Sakran, 3rd District, which includes the West Side and the Maryville and Ashleyville neighborhoods in West Ashley; Karl Brady, 5th District, which includes West Ashley and Johns Island; and Ross Appel in the 11th District, which covers a portion of West Ashley as well.

The incumbents are Keith Waring and Peter Shahid in the 7th and 9th districts, respectively, covering West Ashley.