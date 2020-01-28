Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg laid out his vision for the next four years during his "State of the City" address on Tuesday night, focusing on efforts to address flooding, traffic, public safety and affordable housing.
Tecklenburg's 10-minute address came nearly two weeks after he was sworn into office for a second term and touted the city's accomplishments during the last four years.
Flooding and drainage
Tecklenburg highlighted the recent groundbreaking of the nearly $64 million Low Battery raising project; continuing work on the $197 million Spring/Fishburne and $30 million Market Street underground drainage projects. He said smaller projects — like ones in Forest Acres and Rivers Point Row — are underway as well.
He emphasized that the city's flooding is a problem that should be addressed by all, including the millions of tourists the city sees each year.
"That's why we'll be meeting with state officials in the coming months to discuss changes in state law that would allow all our visitors, including hotel guests and cruise ship passengers, to help fund flooding solutions," Tecklenburg said. He supports "a responsible, reasonable extension of Home Rule that would benefit not just Charleston, but the entire state of South Carolina."
He pointed to the city's partnership with Dutch flooding experts through a research and analysis of the city's flooding.
He awaits a plan from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on "large-scale barrier protections" as the city battles climate change and sea level rise.
He acknowledged the work done to create stricter stormwater regulations for new builders. During Tuesday night's City Council meeting, the stormwater manual received unanimous support in a first reading.
Traffic and transportation
Tecklenburg said the city "revived" completion of I-526 and secured land for northern and southern pitchtforks on Johns Island.
He said the city partnered with regional partners on a three-part strategy to create additional roads, improve existing ones and create alternate options for bike and pedestrian travel from Summerville to the peninsula and later to West Ashley, James and Johns islands.
Affordable housing
Tecklenburg said the city is looking to build new affordable housing complexes on Johns Island and Cainhoy. He said the city has a plan in place to make sure Bridgeview Apartments on the peninsula remains affordable.
Public safety
Tecklenburg said the results and recommendations of last year's police audit are moving along. On Thursday, the police department will have a forum on the progress made since the audit's results were finalized in November.