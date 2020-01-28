Two weeks after his second inauguration speech, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will present his State of the City address Tuesday evening.

The 10-minute speech will be given at 7 p.m. at Charleston City Council Chambers, on the second floor of Charleston City Hall, 80 Broad St. It will be streamed live here on the city's YouTube channel and on ABC News 4.

Tuesday night's State of the City will look to the next four years, city spokesman Jack O'Toole said.

In his inaugural address, Tecklenburg continued his focus on the progress made in what he has identified as the city's four top priorities: flooding and drainage; traffic and transportation; affordable housing; and public safety.

He also shared some details of what to expect in the next four years: new regulations to stop "irresponsible" development in the Church Creek basin are expected to go citywide; stronger Home Rule to tax tourists and use that money to fund city drainage projects; and construction of the bike and pedestrian bridge connecting downtown to West Ashley.