Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg sent out an email Monday confirming what many have known for some time: He's running again.
The far bigger mystery is this: Who will run against him?
No other mayoral hopeful has filed paperwork with the state, which they are supposed to do once they raise or spend $500.
Tecklenburg raised $42,566 for his re-election bid between July and October, according to the most recent State Ethics Commission filings.
That brought Tecklenburg’s total campaign warchest for next year to $259,383. He raised more than $600,000 during his 2015 mayoral race.
As far as his potential challengers, it's just murmurs at this point, and most of those have surrounding two current City Council members: Mike Seekings and Keith Waring.
Waring said Monday he has not made any plans to run, but added, "I'll say this, I have been asked by many. And I’ll make a decision in a month or two.”
Seekings was unable to be reached for comment Monday. Seeking was re-elected to City Council in 2017, while Waring is up for re-election next year and may have to choose between a council or mayoral race.
Charleston County Councilman Brantley Moody also has been mentioned as a candidate, but he said Monday, "I have zero interest at this time."
Dana Beach, former director of the nonprofit Coastal Conservation League, said he had considered a mayoral run but decided against it because of the year-long time commitment involved.
"I just decided I literally couldn’t do it," he said. "It’s such a sacrifice and anyone who does deserves enormous credit, I believe.”
Tecklenburg's email, which seeks contributions of $35 from recipients, said three years ago, he laid out a new vision for Charleston, "a vision that put the livability of our neighborhoods and the quality of life of our residents first."
"And, together, we've turned that vision into a reality, with major new initiatives to revitalize West Ashley, strengthen public safety, move traffic more efficiently, increase the supply of affordable housing and, perhaps most importantly, to make flooding and drainage our city's top priority," he added.
Despite the lack of visible challengers, some believe the mayor is vulnerable.
“I do think that there’s this gaping void of leadership in the city now. We’ve got everything but action on flooding,” Beach said. "We’re going to be studying this thing as water rises around our chairs and conference tables.”
Charleston voters will go to the polls Nov. 5 to elect a mayor. Six of 12 City Council seats also are up for grabs.