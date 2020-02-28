You are the owner of this article.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg endorses Joe Biden for president

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, who said that he would not be endorsing a Democratic candidate ahead of Saturday's Democratic primary election, has endorsed Joe Biden. The former vice president intervened with Tecklenburg's family after learning about a family health issue. File/Gavin McIntyre/Staff

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will endorse Joe Biden ahead of Saturday's Democratic primary after learning the former vice president reached out to one of the mayor's family members experiencing a serious health issue.

Tecklenburg, in a phone call Thursday night to The Post and Courier, confirmed his endorsement.

"I have great respect for some others that are running and I've become personal acquaintances with Mr. Bloomberg and Mayor Pete through my associations of being mayor, but I had a really compelling experience in the last 24 hours and finally made a decision to share that I plan to vote for Vice President Biden," Tecklenburg said. "The fact that we are two days before a big election, he took the time and called a family member on such a personal and compassionate basis — to help walk them through the personal experience they're dealing with — I just felt like that showed what kind of person he is."

New polls show Biden with a double-digit lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and billionaire activist Tom Steyer, according to polls released Thursday from Starboard Communications and Monmouth College.

