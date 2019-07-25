Charleston City Council's discussion of an audit into Mayor John Tecklenburg's spending continued Thursday and included the mayor's defense of his decision-making.

He also said he will submit the full and completed audit report to the state Ethics Commission for review.

The audit is expected to be completed by Aug. 15 when the city's audit committee is expected to meet next.

Councilmen Harry Griffin and Gary White, who both are running for mayor against Tecklenburg this fall, also asked that email exchanges from the mayor's city-issued email account be reviewed as well.

Mentioning his Freedom of Information Act request, Griffin expressed concern about email exchanges between Tecklenburg and members of his family.

Tecklenburg denied there was anything improper about his use of his city email account and called the nearly 3½-hour meeting the "most political grandstanding I've ever seen."

In defense of questionable expenditures raised about his habits, Tecklenburg said he would pay back $2,700 for the use of a take-home vehicle.

He said it wasn't until he was questioned during the audit process that he learned he was supposed to have money taken out of his paycheck to cover those expenditures. He said he has discontinued use of a city-issued car to take home after work.

"Honestly, since (former police chief Greg) Mullen provided me with the car, I just believed it was part of my 24/7-style mayor's service," Tecklenburg said. "No one ever advised me otherwise."

With regards to travel expenditures, Tecklenburg said that in December 2015 he was asked by a member of former Mayor Joe Riley's administration whether his wife, Sandy, would accompany him on his trip for an annual mayor's conference.

For travel reimbursement, Tecklenburg said the city's finance department has been inconsistent in the way he has been expected to pay for his wife's travel — either deducted from his own reimbursement, deducted from his paycheck or paid for by him writing checks to the city.

"A dozen transactions handled three different ways," Tecklenburg said. "It's easy to conceive that a mix-up could occur."

Councilman William A. Moody said he doesn't believe Tecklenburg is "a crook" but that the audit shows he "exercised bad judgment."

Councilman William Dudley Gregorie said the information presented so far in the audit does give him pause, and that if he had an employee exercise similar judgment it would result in a reprimand of that employee and in some cases removal.

"As manager of this city, if the mayor was presented with some of what we have here, he would have no recourse but to reprimand and in some cases remove that employee," Gregorie said. "Much of what we're seeing has to do with bad judgment, but bad judgment does not excuse it."

Council members also asked for a specified breakdown of money spent on the audit. Last week, Tecklenburg said the cost exceeded $50,000.

City attorney Susan Herdina told the council that city Auditor Robert Majernik estimated the time he spent on the audit the last two months approximated roughly $32,000, and the hiring of outside legal counsel to weigh in on ethics concerns cost about $20,000.

The $32,000 Majernik estimated is included in his salary. That estimate does not include legal, budget and finance staff's estimated time spent.

Preliminary results of the audit found no "self-dealing" or personal financial gain for either the mayor or his wife, it said. The audit was spurred by Griffin after he learned the city printed double-sided business cards with Sandy Tecklenburg's contact information on the backside of the mayor's contact information.

For the review, auditors scrutinized personnel files, salary changes, purchase card receipts, invoices, travel expenditures and community assistance award grants dating back to January 2016, according to Majernik. The audit also included a review by Columbia-based government, ethics and compliance attorney Michael Burchstead.

The audit found $13,414.38 in questionable expenditures, 10 instances in which Tecklenburg used his city credit card to pay for travel expenses for his wife and later reimbursed the city, and two instances in which Tecklenburg increased the amount of funding to two nonprofits his wife serves on: the Fresh Start Prison Program and Charleston Sister Cities International.

In both instances, City Council approved final funding allotments for those organizations, but Tecklenburg did seek thousands of dollars in increased funding before those approvals.