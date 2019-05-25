Folly Beach SECONDARY.JPG (copy)
Beachgoers escape the heat at Folly Beach on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

Charleston has tied a record temperature for Saturday and may break records set Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. 

With a high of 97 degrees on Saturday, the area tied the record set in 2000, said Jonathan Lamb, a meteorologist with the Weather Service's Charleston office. 

Forecasts for Sunday and Memorial Day both call for highs of 99, which would break records of 98 degrees set in 1953 and 1989, respectively, Lamb said. 

The scorching weather is unseasonably hot, with normal highs for late May around 85 degrees, he said. 

The Charleston area is also in a state of moderate drought, Lamb said. 

