Charleston mattress store owner charged with evading more than $40,000 in sales tax

Richard Fowler

State officials arrested a Charleston man on Thursday for under-reporting gross sales at his mattress store and evading around $42,000 in sales tax.

Richard W. Fowler, 66, the owner of Charleston Bedding & Furniture, was charged with three counts of tax evasion.

According to the S.C. Department of Revenue, from 2017 through 2019, Fowler reported total gross sales of $432,435 when actual sales totaled $907,073, a difference of nearly $475,000.

The under-reporting enabled him to evade around $42,427 in sales tax.

If convicted, he would face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $10,000 for each count. 

Fowler is being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area.

