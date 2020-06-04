Charleston marchers continue sixth day of protests

Over a hundred protesters gathered under storm clouds at Waterfront Park in Charleston on Thursday for a sixth day of demonstrations following Minneapolis police's killing of George Floyd.

Black Lives Matter organizers planned to march from the park to Marion Square and Hampton Park over the course of the afternoon in a continuance of peaceful protests they've led across the Holy City in the past days. At the same time, a second group demonstrated at Park Circle in North Charleston.

In the first hour of the assembly, organizers asked participants to coordinate among themselves and register to vote.

Marchers chanted "No justice, no peace," and "White silence is violence," as they walked along Broad and Meeting streets, and yelled the names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Few drivers honked in support, but one cyclist raised a fist in support.

The numbers swelled by the time the group reached Marion Square, with about 200 people pouring onto the grass. They yelled, "That's a racist monument" and raised their middle fingers at the statue of John Calhoun that towers over the square, and swore at Calhoun and President Donald Trump before beginning a nine-minute stretch of silence in memory of the time George Floyd lay dying under an officer's knee.

They then took King and Huger streets to Hampton Park, where they planned to end the day's event.

