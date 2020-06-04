Charleston marchers continue for a sixth day of George Floyd protests

Hundreds gathered under storm clouds in Charleston and North Charleston on Thursday for a sixth day of demonstrations following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

In Charleston, organizers with Black Lives Matter launched a march from Waterfront Park, where a handful of tourists were strolling and just two uniformed police observed from the sidelines.

The march threaded through three of Charleston's parks — Waterfront, Marion Square and Hampton Park, with a diverse, largely young group chanting Floyd's name and that of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in March by Louisville police.

Marcus McDonald, an organizer of the march, led the procession with his trombone. Before taking off, organizer Cody Dixon reiterated a sheet of guidelines that was handed out to every participant urging the protest remain peaceful. It included phone numbers for pro bono legal services and a request marchers pick up their trash.

Wendy Stiver, who arrived in Charleston in April to help police follow the findings of a racial disparity audit, urged that the actions continue.

"Do not stop today, do not stop this week, do not stop period," she said.

Marches in Charleston have stayed peaceful since a Saturday action morphed into a night of property vandalism, particularly along King Street.

Since then, 50 state guardsmen have been sent to Charleston to patrol with city police.

Charleston police also said they were placing plywood over the doors of their office on Lockwood Boulevard because of nationwide calls to "storm" police departments. No specific local threat had been identified.

But on Thursday the mood was measured if determined, as marchers walked north through the city's sidewalks during the afternoon. Few officers were on the street, but a procession of law enforcement followed them in vehicles. One server outside a Meeting Street restaurant knelt on the ground with a fist in the air to show support, and a handful of cars honked.

At Marion Square, participants chanted "this is a racist monument" at the towering statue of John C. Calhoun, a staunch defender of slavery who served as a South Carolina senator until his death 10 years before the Civil War. The mass of people laid on the ground in silence for 9 minutes, roughly the time a police officer knelt on Floyd's neck.

They then walked through a light rain to Hampton Park and formed a circle where marchers shared personal stories about post traumatic stress from police encounters, about neighborhoods that had been gentrified and about the urgency of voting in this year's elections.

The procession ended at a very different kind of monument: one of Denmark Vesey, who planned an ambitious 1822 slave revolt that would have seen Charleston's enslaved people sail to freedom in Haiti. He was caught and executed for the attempt.

In North Charleston, close to 100 people gathered in the city's trendy Park Circle neighborhood in another march and continued down East Montague Avenue. Raqual Padgett was one of the oldest protesters participating in the gathering that was dominated by a diverse group of teenagers. She hoped more people her age would start participating.

Padgett, a mother of three including two adult black men, said Floyd's death felt like the final straw to her.

"My oldest son has been profiled many times by area police here," she said. "I've had enough."

The North Charleston Police Department escorted protesters throughout their route, only interrupting to ask that the group stay on the sidewalk. Attendees were met with residents honking their horns in support and local business owners screaming "black lives matter" from their front entrances.

Less than five minutes into the march, there was one Park Circle resident with his daughter who shouted expletives and followed protesters for a block. He blamed the group for ruining his daughter's day and shouted "this is my neighborhood." The interaction lasted less than five minutes before he walked away.

In Columbia, a smaller group of dozens of protesters gathered Thursday afternoon.

The recent charges against four police officers in Minneapolis were on the mind of one speaker who led the crowd in a chant of “Not just charges! We want convictions!”

Police presence, including Statehouse security, stayed at a discreet distance, markedly different from the weekend confrontations that saw widespread use of force including tear gas against demonstrators.

A group of demonstrators took a 10-minute walk from the Statehouse to the Columbia Police Department headquarters where they knelt in front of a barricade erected after Saturday's clash between officers and protesters.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and about 10 of his officers walked up to the protesters Thursday and knelt with them. They faced each other in silence for several minutes.

Protesters thanked Holbrook for kneeling with them, and the chief said he looked forward to having more conversations.

Holbrook listened as protesters asked the chief to hold officers accountable for their actions.

The discussion ended amicably, with a demonstrator telling the assembled officers, “We trust y’all to be humble.”

Jenna Schiferl, Jerrel Floyd, Gregory Yee and Mike Fitts contributed to this report.