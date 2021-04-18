Charleston march over recent police shootings in Minnesota, Chicago gets heated

A group of over 50 people protesting police killings in Minnesota and Chicago the past several weeks got into a heated argument with Charleston police on and then marched down city streets just under a year after riots ripped apart the city's touristy downtown in a night of violence.
Police officers told organizers the protest and planned march were illegal about 5:30 p.m. and protesters responded that the officers were selectively enforcing ordinances that require a permit for assembling a group over 25 people and for such a group to march without a parade permit.
The crowd gathered to demonstrate against police brutality and the deaths of Daunte Wright last weekend in Brooklyn Center, Minn., and Adam Toledo in Chicago late last month at the hands of police. A tense confrontation began between organizers and Charleston officers over whether the group could march down King Street.
Wright was shot by a longtime police officer who mistook her sidearm for a stun gun and killed the 20-year-old Black man during a traffic stop. She has been charged with manslaughter and had resigned from the force. Toledo, 13, was shot March 29 after he discarded a gun. Video shows the officer immediately realized he'd made a mistake in the heat of the moment.
“Why is it a safety issue when a bunch of Black people and their allies come together?” one organizer asked. “We don’t come out here to hurt people, we come out because people are hurt.”
Shortly before the group began to march down King Street at 6:25 p.m., protesters chanted the victims’ names. Organizers said they were willing to risk arrest for their right to peacefully protest.
“No justice, no peace, let’s prosecute the police,” protesters chanted. “When Black children are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back.”
They continued, “Whose streets? Our streets.”
Organizers warned protesters not to walk in the street, spray paint or damage property.
Still, eight to 10 police officers awaited the group nearby. A squad of several officers stood by armed with batons to keep the march from reaching King Street, where a march a year ago led to a night of rioting downtown.
The 60 protesters began marching down King Street, but quickly diverted down Calhoun Street when the officers stood to block them.
The protest turned onto Meeting Street, as police kept pace just across the sidewalk.
The protesters chanted, “A gun is not a Taser” in reference to Wright’s death.
The marchers proceeded with their chants as they passed closely beside people dining outside on Meeting Street. Some diners held their thumbs up in support and others pumped their fists in solidarity.
The marchers then congregated at the end of the City Market. There, the group had grown to over 75 individuals. Organizers criticized police for not allowing them to march down King Street, saying May 2020’s riot was being held against all Black Lives Matter protesters, even those who took part peacefully earlier that day.
“You take your uniform off, you’re a regular person just like me. Can I take my Black skin off?” one protester called out to the crowd, criticizing the lack of accountability for police.
By 7 p.m., the group was on the stairs of the U.S. Customs House.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.