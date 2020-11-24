You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Charleston man who falsely claimed having bomb at airport released with slew of conditions

  • Updated
check in line.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Lines of passengers wait to check in for their flights shortly after the Charleston International Airport was reopened after evacuating due to a suspicious package on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

A Charleston man who falsely threatened he had a bomb at the Charleston International Airport has been released but with a long list of conditions.

The stipulations are laid out in a court order dated Nov. 20, the day of his release on bail.

Joel Tristan Drogomir, 32, was arrested Nov. 2. He was detained at an airport security checkpoint after he told Transportation Security Administration officials that he had carried a razor blade, which is prohibited on an aircraft, through the screening. 

Drogomir was charged with conveying false information regarding the attempted use of a destructive device, a state charge, along with interfering with security screening personnel, a federal charge.

Joel Tristan Drogomir

Joel Tristan Drogomir, 32. Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Provided

After telling officials about the razor blade, Drogomir made comments about a suspicious item in his luggage, suggesting he had a bomb. No explosive item was found, although Drogomir's backpack had a copy of the Unabomber's manifesto, with the word "Kaboom" written at the top, according to an affidavit.

In an unrelated incident the following week, the Charleston International Airport was evacuated for a few hours as officials investigated a suspicious bag that also turned out not to be hazardous.

Drogomir has now been confined to the house of a relative. He has to surrender his passport and is restricted to only traveling within South Carolina, unless he gets permission to leave the state from a probation officer. Drogomir will be monitored by GPS.

He's not allowed to possess a firearm or use alcohol or narcotics. As directed by his probation officer, he must accept treatment for substance abuse or psychiatric issues as needed.

Violating the conditions could lead to his release being revoked. 

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News