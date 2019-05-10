A Charleston man is accused of traveling to St. Louis and having sex with a 13-year-old girl he met online, according to the FBI.
Authorities tracked down and arrested Ryan Joseph Palmieri, 36, last week using personal information he provided to Airbnb when visiting the girl in Missouri, according to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Missouri.
Palmieri is facing federal charges of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and coercion or enticement of a minor female, according to court records.
The girl told investigators Palmieri first contacted her on the social media site MeetMe. She was 13 but posted her age as 15, and Palmieri said he was 17. She said she later told him her real age.
Their conversations moved to Skype, where the girl said they exchanged nude images of themselves and talked about sex. After several months, he told her he was actually in his 30s, she said.
He traveled to the St. Louis area to see her in January or February, during which the girl said he stayed at an Airbnb and came to her home and had sex with her, an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit.
He returned to St. Louis in April, and the girl said they had sex at an Airbnb.
Palmieri gave her new clothes and jewelry. When her mother asked where she got the items, she told her about the relationship. They contacted authorities in Jefferson County, Mo.
The girl showed a detective text messages in which Palmieri said he loved her and asked what she had told her mother. He said, "I’m twice your age” and "You’re not going to jail for seven years. … I am."
The investigator got Palmieri's drivers license information from Airbnb, which listed his address as Lake Frances Drive on James Island. A Charleston County sheriff's detective went to the home last week, and Palmieri refused to open the door, the FBI said.
Jail records show the FBI arrested him May 4. He is being held at the Charleston County jail.
The FBI agent said the investigation revealed that in 2015 police were called to a home in Fayetteville, N.C., after a father found Palmieri hiding nude in his 17-year-old daughter's bedroom closet, according to the affidavit. He was 32 at the time.