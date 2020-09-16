Charleston man sentenced to federal prison after traveling to Missouri for sex with minor

A Charleston man has been sentenced to federal prison after he admitted to authorities he traveled to Missouri to have sex with a minor last year.

Ryan Joseph Palmieri, 37, went to the St. Louis area in January 2019 to meet the victim, who was 13 at the time, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Palmieri met the victim through an application on his phone, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

"During his six-day stay in the St. Louis area, Palmieri rented an Airbnb and engaged in several sexual acts, including sexual intercourse, with (the) teenager," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

He traveled to the area again on April 29, 2019, rented an Airbnb and met the victim again for sex, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Under the plea agreement, Palmieri pleaded guilty to one count of enticing a minor, court documents show. He was sentenced to 80 months — 6 years, 8 months — in federal prison and will have to register as a sex offender.