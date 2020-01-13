Sheriff's crime scene tape for web recurring, webref, web ref (copy) (copy) (copy)

A 22-year-old man has died after he was struck by a train, officials said Monday.

Kevin DiGiandomenico of Charleston was found Sunday after authorities received reports of a pedestrian being hit by a train, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said. 

Deputies found his body near the railroad tracks behind Pinehurst Avenue. He was located around 1:30 a.m. after a train had stopped. 

Deputies do not believe that train was involved in the incident, Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman Roger Antonio said, but he may have been struck by a different train. Officials are still working to determine when DiGiandomenico's death occurred, Antonio said.

DiGiandomenico was a graduate of West Ashley High School and loved drumming, according to his Facebook page.

No further details of the incident were immediately available. 

The incident follows the death of 17-year-old Bethany Ridenour on Thursday, who was struck by an Amtrak train at the North Charleston-Hanahan border.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers breaking news for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.