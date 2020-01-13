A 22-year-old man has died after he was struck by a train, officials said Monday.

Kevin DiGiandomenico of Charleston was found Sunday after authorities received reports of a pedestrian being hit by a train, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.

Deputies found his body near the railroad tracks behind Pinehurst Avenue. He was located around 1:30 a.m. after a train had stopped.

Deputies do not believe that train was involved in the incident, Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman Roger Antonio said, but he may have been struck by a different train. Officials are still working to determine when DiGiandomenico's death occurred, Antonio said.

DiGiandomenico was a graduate of West Ashley High School and loved drumming, according to his Facebook page.

No further details of the incident were immediately available.

The incident follows the death of 17-year-old Bethany Ridenour on Thursday, who was struck by an Amtrak train at the North Charleston-Hanahan border.