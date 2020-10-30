Charleston man gets 20 years in federal prison in Gadsden Green drug trafficking case

A Charleston man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for gun and drug possession.

Darnell Seagers, 30, who is known as “Bam Bam,” was convicted of being a felon in possession of firearms; conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

“With this lengthy sentence, a violent criminal is off the streets, a drug trafficking organization has been hobbled, and the local community is safer,” U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy said in his Friday announcement of the sentencing.

“He continued his violence well after his arrest by using bribery, threats and violence to try and derail his case,” McCoy said.

Authorities said Seagers led a drug trafficking ring out of Gadsden Green public housing units.

In May 2018, the Charleston Police Department and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had a confidential informant record deals with Seagers and his colleagues.

When U.S. marshals arrested Seagers on a separate robbery charge, they found a stolen gun and thousands of dollars of cash at his wife's Goose Creek home, according to court records.

Seagers was released on bail and went right back to selling drugs, according to court records. Police arrested him in October 2018 and found four guns and several drugs in the apartment. Four of his colleagues were also arrested and have pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.

In the months leading up to his trial, Seagers attempted to interfere with the case by bribing a witness and threatening one of their family members, the prosecution argued. One witness testified Seagers had tried to pay a fellow inmate to kill a codefendant and a witness when that inmate was released on bail.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel sentenced Seagers to 20 years in federal prison. Prosecutors had asked for a 30-year sentence, while Seagers' attorney asked the state to account for the poverty he experienced as a child, and allow him the freedom to care for his mother, wife and daughters.