A Charleston man was found guilty earlier this month on one count of being an accessory after the fact to murder in connection with a 2015 shooting.
Seth Hassan Smith, a 37-year-old resident of Spring Street, was handed a 15-year sentence on Jan. 9 following a trial, according to court records. Smith received credit for 586 days, a little more than a year and a half, of time served in custody.
He was arrested near Walterboro by U.S. Marshals after authorities determined he was involved in the April 18, 2015 execution-style shooting of 28-year-old North Charleston resident George Akeem Bennett.
Smith's brother, Bryant, was arrested on suspicion of murder but there is no record of prosecutors pursuing that charge against him.
"Because we did not have evidence sufficient to prove who actually killed the victim, no one will be prosecuted for murder until more evidence is developed," said David Osborne, an assistant solicitor with the 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office, on Wednesday. "We have no further comments in this matter."
According to police, Bennett either robbed Bryant Smith in West Ashley on the day before his death or used counterfeit cash to buy marijuana from him.
Around 11:40 a.m. on the day of the shooting, Seth Smith's Cadillac DeVille and Bryant Smith's Infiniti G35 were seen circling near the Wraggborough Extension public housing complex. More than 30 minutes later, gunfire was reported.
Bennett was shot in a parked car and died at a hospital.
Bennett's friend, Rashawn Dontea Rivers was holding a 3-year-old boy and was also wounded.
Shortly after the shooting, police stated that Bryant Smith painted over the Cadillac's black rims on Kent Street, started dismantling the car and later fraudulently transferred to title to a wrecker service to try and destroy the evidence.