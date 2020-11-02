Charleston man facing federal, state charges for making false bomb threat to airport

A Charleston man faces state and federal charges after authorities said he falsely threatened on Monday that he had a bomb in the airport terminal.

Around 9 a.m., Charleston County Aviation Authority officers detained Joel Tristan Drogomir, 32, at a security checkpoint after he was found carrying a razor blade, which is banned on aircraft. According to a release, Drogomir made unspecified comments about a suspicious item in his luggage, prompting closer scrutiny. After detaining him, officers secured his carry-on bags from the terminal area.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad, FBI Charleston and Transportation Security Administration officials helped examine and clear the luggage, finding that it was not hazardous. Normal operations at the airport were able to resume in less than 10 minutes, the release said.

Drogomir has been charged with conveying false information regarding the attempted use of a destructive device, a state charge, along with interfering with security screening personnel, a federal charge.

He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.