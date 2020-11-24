You are the owner of this article.
top story

Charleston man faces murder charge in shooting on Beaufain Street

  • Updated
Charleston police (copy) (copy) (copy)

Police have arrested a Charleston man, charging him with murder in an October shooting.

Charleston police began investigating Oct. 19, when officers responded to a shots fired call and found Malik Miller on the kitchen floor of his home on Beaufain Street.

Jermel Dez'mont Taylor, 21, was charged with murder in the case and booked into the Charleston County jail on Tuesday afternoon. His bond hearing was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Jermel Dez'mont Taylor.

Jermel Dez'mont Taylor. Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Provided

Miller had been shot in the abdomen, according to an incident report, so EMTs rushed him to Medical University Hospital. The 21-year-old died there a few days later.

Officers couldn't find any witnesses to the shooting, according to an incident report, though a neighbor saw a man enter the apartment. Police noted the door wasn't fully closed, and the living room window was damaged.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

