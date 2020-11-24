Charleston man faces murder charge in shooting on Beaufain Street

Police have arrested a Charleston man, charging him with murder in an October shooting.

Charleston police began investigating Oct. 19, when officers responded to a shots fired call and found Malik Miller on the kitchen floor of his home on Beaufain Street.

Jermel Dez'mont Taylor, 21, was charged with murder in the case and booked into the Charleston County jail on Tuesday afternoon. His bond hearing was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Miller had been shot in the abdomen, according to an incident report, so EMTs rushed him to Medical University Hospital. The 21-year-old died there a few days later.

Officers couldn't find any witnesses to the shooting, according to an incident report, though a neighbor saw a man enter the apartment. Police noted the door wasn't fully closed, and the living room window was damaged.