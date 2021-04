Charleston police have charged in an April 25 shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Melshaun Antwan Robins, of Charleston, faces charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators said that Robins opened fire on two men just before 8:30 p.m. First responders took one of the victims to a local hospital, but another man died at the scene.

Robins, 38, is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.