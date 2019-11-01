pc-110219-ne-lakecar

A man allegedly drove into Colonial Lake Thursday night. Keith Grey/Provided

Charleston police spent Halloween night diving to a car submerged in Colonial Lake and arresting an occupant on a DUI charge.

A woman called police to the site around 11:30 p.m., saying the vehicle had driven into the lake at the intersection of Queen and Rutledge, according to a police report.

She'd seen a man climb out the driver's side of the car, scramble onto the roof and then swim to the sidewalk, according to the report.

Arriving officers found a man in wet clothes.

The man initially told an officer he hadn't been drinking or driving, the report stated. He later said he'd been drinking and asked a friend to drive him home, but he couldn't say where his friend had gone.

A dive team didn't find any sign of other occupants in the car, which was about 20 feet out into the lake.

The man refused to give a breath sample and was charged with DUI because he couldn't walk or stand on one leg without help, according to the report.

