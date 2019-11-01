Charleston police spent Halloween night diving to a car submerged in Colonial Lake and arresting an occupant on a DUI charge.
A woman called police to the site around 11:30 p.m., saying the vehicle had driven into the lake at the intersection of Queen and Rutledge, according to a police report.
She'd seen a man climb out the driver's side of the car, scramble onto the roof and then swim to the sidewalk, according to the report.
Arriving officers found a man in wet clothes.
The man initially told an officer he hadn't been drinking or driving, the report stated. He later said he'd been drinking and asked a friend to drive him home, but he couldn't say where his friend had gone.
A dive team didn't find any sign of other occupants in the car, which was about 20 feet out into the lake.
The man refused to give a breath sample and was charged with DUI because he couldn't walk or stand on one leg without help, according to the report.