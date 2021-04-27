You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Charleston man charged in strip club shooting that killed one, injured another

  • Updated
King Street Cabaret
Buy Now

Charleston police officers were dispatched to the King Street Cabaret at 1337 King Street Extension Sunday evening, April 25, 2021, in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found two adult males had been shot. One man was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other man was transported to a local hospital. Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles/ bnettles@podtandcourier.com

Police have charged a 38-year-old man in the April 25 shooting outside a Charleston strip club that left one man dead and another injured.

Melshaun Antwan Robinson of Charleston faces charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Suspect

Melshaun Antwan Robinson, 38, of Charleston, faces charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Provided

Investigators said that Robinson opened fire on two men just before 8:30 p.m. outside the King Street Cabaret at 1337 King St. Extension. First responders took one of the victims to a local hospital, but another man died at the scene.

An incident report lists one of the victims as a 30-year-old man from Preston, W.Va.

The other victim also is 30 years old, a police spokesman said, but the report did not list his city of residence.

Robinson, 38, is being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-901-2995 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News