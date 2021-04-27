Charleston man charged in strip club shooting that killed one, injured another

Police have charged a 38-year-old man in the April 25 shooting outside a Charleston strip club that left one man dead and another injured.

Melshaun Antwan Robinson of Charleston faces charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators said that Robinson opened fire on two men just before 8:30 p.m. outside the King Street Cabaret at 1337 King St. Extension. First responders took one of the victims to a local hospital, but another man died at the scene.

An incident report lists one of the victims as a 30-year-old man from Preston, W.Va.

The other victim also is 30 years old, a police spokesman said, but the report did not list his city of residence.

Robinson, 38, is being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.