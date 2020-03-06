You are the owner of this article.
Charleston man charged in death of woman whose body was found at apartment fire

  Updated
Romney Street fire (copy)

A fire broke out at the Bridgeview Village apartment complex on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. A person was found dead at the scene. On Friday, March 6, Charleston police charged a 33-year-old Charleston man with murder in connection with the person's death. Charleston Fire Department/Provided

A Charleston man was arrested Friday in Columbia in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found at the scene of an apartment fire. 

Kareem Demetrius Hamilton, 33, faces one count each of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, said Charles Francis, a Charleston police spokesman. 

A current street of residence was not available for Hamilton, but court records show that he lived on Norman Street as recently as 2014. 

Kareem Demetrius Hamilton

Kareem Demetrius Hamilton, as pictured in this 2014 mugshot. Cannon Detention Center/Provided

Firefighters and police responded around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at the Bridgeview Village apartment complex on North Romney Street, Francis said. Firefighters found the woman's body at the scene. 

The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Ashley Compton, who lived at the complex.

Compton was pronounced dead at the scene, the Coroner's Office said. She died of a gunshot wound to the head. 

Police are investigating the killing as a homicide, Francis said. 

Compton's death is the third homicide in Charleston police jurisdiction in 2020 and the 11th in the tri-county, according to records compiled by The Post and Courier. 

Further information on the case was not available on Friday.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

