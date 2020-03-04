Charleston man charged in case of missing woman found killed in Spartanburg home

A Charleston man has been arrested in connection to the case of a woman who went missing from Charleston and was found slain in a Spartanburg home.

Mark Dwayne Walton, 36, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

Police haven't charged anyone with murder in the case, though they've identified a man whose body was found in the home as a person of interest.

Celia Sweeney, 28, had moved to Charleston from Massachusetts and was living in West Ashley address.

Friends and coworkers of reported her missing on Friday. She and her vehicle had disappeared from her home.

Investigators found the abandoned vehicle the next day, then identified Buddy Allan Carr, 32, as a person of interest in the case.

Authorities searching Carr's Spartanburg home found both their bodies. Investigators declined to say how the two were connected or how they died.

Anyone with information in the case can call Charleston police at 843-743-7200.