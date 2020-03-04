You are the owner of this article.
Charleston man charged in case of missing woman found killed in Spartanburg home

Charleston man sues city, Police Department, chief and officer for arrest two days after son's murder. 

A Charleston man has been arrested in connection to the case of a woman who went missing from Charleston and was found slain in a Spartanburg home.

Mark Dwayne Walton, 36, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

Police haven't charged anyone with murder in the case, though they've identified a man whose body was found in the home as a person of interest.

Mark Dwayne Walton. Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Provided

Celia Sweeney, 28, had moved to Charleston from Massachusetts and was living in West Ashley address.

Friends and coworkers of reported her missing on Friday. She and her vehicle had disappeared from her home.

Investigators found the abandoned vehicle the next day, then identified Buddy Allan Carr, 32, as a person of interest in the case.

Authorities searching Carr's Spartanburg home found both their bodies. Investigators declined to say how the two were connected or how they died.

Anyone with information in the case can call Charleston police at 843-743-7200.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

