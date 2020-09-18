Charleston man arrested in connection with fatal, drug-related shooting

A Charleston man is in custody on suspicion of killing another man during a drug deal earlier this month on the upper peninsula.

Corwin Lenard Manigault, 21, faces one count of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.

Manigault is suspected of killing 24-year-old Treyvon Chisolm on Conroy Street on Sept. 3.

Arrest affidavits released on Friday shed further light on the circumstances behind the fatal shooting.

Officers were called at 6:52 p.m. to the area of 20 Conroy St. for a report of a shooting, affidavits said. They found several shell casings in a parking area and were flagged down by the driver of a black Toyota 4Runner. The driver said a passenger in his car was shot.

The driver then went to Medical University Hospital where officers saw a Black male, later identified as Chisolm, suffering multiple, apparent gunshot wounds to his chest, affidavits said.

Officers helped get Chisolm to the emergency room where he later died, affidavits said.

The 4Runner's driver told officers that he and Chisolm picked up "an unknown Black male" near America Street for a marijuana deal, affidavits said. The man sat in the rear, passenger side seat. They drove to Conroy Street and pulled over into a parking space and the man asked for a scale to weigh the cannabis.

"After a brief period, the unknown male exited the rear passenger side door at which time (the driver) heard several gunshots," affidavits said. "He then looked over at the victim and observed that he was slumped over in the front passenger seat, unresponsive and he began to drive to MUSC."

A witness told officers the suspect's nickname was "CJ," that his last name was Manigault and that he'd gone to Burke High School, affidavits said.

Authorities also got surveillance camera footage that captured the shooting take place, affidavits said. It shows the 4Runner pull into a parking space, a Black male exit the rear, passenger side, reach for his waistband and point his arm toward the front, passenger seat.

"The actions of this subject are consistent with that of someone discharging a firearm and it should be noted that shell casings located at the incident location by responding officers are in the area in which he is observed," affidavits said.

The footage then shows the 4Runner speeding from the area, affidavits said.