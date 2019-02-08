A West Ashley man who was acquitted of a murder charge earlier this week says he's thankful to be free, for now.
Jacques Supreme Summersett, 27, was found not guilty Wednesday on one count of murder following a three-day trial in connection with the 2016 death of 24-year-old O'Dero Deas.
Charleston police officers were called to 1020 Locksley Drive in West Ashley on May 14, 2016. Summersett, then-24, told police that there was an argument between two acquaintances and that he became involved, which led to him shooting Deas, who later died at a hospital.
Summersett was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime. He later pleaded guilty to the firearm charge and receiving credit for time served in custody.
For Summersett, the verdict on the murder count was like a burden being lifted.
"I was thanking God," he said. "I got another chance."
Despite the celebration, another hurdle awaits on the horizon.
Charges in connection with a nonfatal, 2014 shooting are still pending, according to the 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
In that incident, Summersett stands accused of firing "warning shots" at a man who was nagging him for a ride in North Charleston in August 2014.
Summersett faces one count each of attempted murder, possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.